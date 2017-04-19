Army destroys Saudi military vehicle, bulldozer in Asir [19/أبريل/2017]



ASIR, Apr 19 (Saba) – The army and popular forces destroyed a Saudi military vehicle and bulldozer in Asir province, a military official told Saba on Wednesday.



The bulldozer was destroyed in Saudi military site of Masail in Asir and a Saudi military vehicle was bombed in military sites of Kiris in Jizan province, a military official told Saba on Wednesdays.



Moreover, the artillery of national forces shelled groups of Saudi soldiers in different military position in Al Dawkhan and Al Ghawaiah in Jizan.



Also, the artillery hit the other groups of Saudis soldiers in Al Asha military site in Najran province, the official added.





Amal.B/AA



Saba