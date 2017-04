Army attacks Saudi-paid mercenaries in Taiz [19/أبريل/2017]



TIAZ, Apr 19 (Saba ) - Units of the army and popular committees carried out a surprise attack on the site of US-backed Saudi-paid mercenaries on Al-kazan hilltop in Heifan directorate of Taiz Governorate, a security official told Saba on Wednesday.





The attack killed and wounded a number of the mercenaries.









Baseema Absi/Zak

Saba