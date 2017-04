Mercenaries' vehicle runs over 2 citizens in Jawf [19/أبريل/2017]



JAWF, Apr 19 (Saba )- Two citizens died when a military vehicle driving by Saudi-paid mercenaries ran over them in Al-Ghail directorate in Al-Jawf province, a security official told Saba on Wednesday.



The citizens were on a motorcycle.







