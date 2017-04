Four mercenaries killed in Jawf [19/أبريل/2017]



JAWF, Apr 19 (Saba) – Four of US-Saudi-paid mercenaries were killed by the army and popular forces in different operation in Al Maton district of Jawf province, a military official told Saba.



The mercenaries were killed in Al Faidh area in the district.



Moreover, the artillery of national forces shelled the sites of mercenaries in Al Aqabah area in the northern Hazam district, hitting the target directly, the officials added.





AA

Saba