Defense Minister meets head of ICRC delegation in Yemen [19/أبريل/2017]



SANAA, Apr 19 (Saba) - Defence Minister Mohammad Nasser al-Atifi met here with the head of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) delegation, Alexander Fatt.



At the meeting, the minister briefed the ICRC delegation about the Saudi aggression war since two years that has been bloody and destructive targeting citizens, children and women, as well as civilian infrastructure.



The officials discussed the bilateral cooperation between the defence ministry and ICRC on the field of providing humanitarian, medicines and food supplies to the people in need.



The minister al-Atifi affirmed his ministry's readiness to provide all facilities to the ICRC for carrying out to humanitarian duties in Yemen.



For his part, the head of ICRC said his delegation will exert all efforts to alleviate the suffering of the Yemeni citizens from the aggression war.







