آخر تحديث: الأربعاء، 19 - أبريل - 2017 الساعة 11:46:25ص
رئيس المجلس السياسي الأعلى يعزي في وفاة العميد الركن حسين صالح خيران
بعث الأخ صالح الصماد رئيس المجلس السياسي الأعلى برقية عزاء ومواساة إلى أسرة الفقيد العميد الركن حسين صالح ناجي خيران مدير عام العمليات والسيطرة بوزارة الداخلية الذي وافاه الأجل عن عمر ناهز الـ 57 عاما .
مقتل وإصابة 15 جنديا في هجوم مسلح شمال مالي
أعلنت حكومة مالي مقتل خمسة جنود وجرح حوالي عشرة آخرين في هجوم نفذه مسلحون في منطقة /تمبكتو/ المضطربة في شمال البلاد .
النفط مستقر بعد تصريحات الأمين العام لأوبك
شهدت أسعار النفط اليوم الأربعاء استقرارا بعدما قالت منظمة البلدان المصدرة للبترول (أوبك) إنها ملتزمة بتقليص تخمة المعروض في الأسواق العالمية التي تعاني منها السوق منذ عام 2014 على الرغم من أن زيادة الإنتاج والمخزونات في الولايات المتحدة ما زالت تضغط على ا
دوري أبطال أوروبا : ريال مدريد يتأهل للدور قبل النهائي
تأهل فريق ريال مدريد الإسباني إلى الدور قبل النهائي لدوري أبطال أوروبا لكرة القدم بعد فوزه على نظيره بايرن ميونيخ الألماني بأربعة أهداف مقابل هدفين خلال مواجهتهما مساء أمس على ملعب “سانتياجو برنابيو” في إياب الدور ربع النهائي لدوري الأبطال .
Defense Minister meets head of ICRC delegation in Yemen
[19/أبريل/2017]

SANAA, Apr 19 (Saba) - Defence Minister Mohammad Nasser al-Atifi met here with the head of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) delegation, Alexander Fatt.

At the meeting, the minister briefed the ICRC delegation about the Saudi aggression war since two years that has been bloody and destructive targeting citizens, children and women, as well as civilian infrastructure.

The officials discussed the bilateral cooperation between the defence ministry and ICRC on the field of providing humanitarian, medicines and food supplies to the people in need.

The minister al-Atifi affirmed his ministry's readiness to provide all facilities to the ICRC for carrying out to humanitarian duties in Yemen.

For his part, the head of ICRC said his delegation will exert all efforts to alleviate the suffering of the Yemeni citizens from the aggression war.



AA/Zak

Saba
