آخر تحديث: الثلاثاء، 18 - أبريل - 2017 الساعة 09:41:59م
اجتماع برئاسة رئيس الوزراء يوجه المالية بسرعة تحويل أرصدة مرتبات الموظفين حتى مارس الماضي إلى هيئة البريد
عقد اجتماع حكومي اليوم بصنعاء برئاسة رئيس مجلس الوزراء الدكتور عبدالعزيز صالح بن حبتور، كرس لمناقشة الإجراءات التنفيذية الخاصة بالآلية المقدمة إلى مجلس النواب بشأن معالجة مرتبات موظفي الجهاز الإداري للدولة حتى شهر مارس المنصرم.
كوريا الشمالية: التجربة النووية ستجري في الوقت والمكان الضروريين
اعلن كيم إين ريونغ نائب مندوب كوريا الشمالية في الأمم المتحدة أمس الاثنين أن بلاده سترد بالمثل على أي هجوم صاروخي أو نووي.
وزارة الزراعة تدعو إلى الإلتزام بآلية بيع الدواجن للمستهلكين بسعر التجزئة بـ800 ريال
دعت وزارة الزراعة والري مسوقي الدواجن وأصحاب المسالخ إلى الإلتزام بآلية بيع الدواجن للمستهلكين وفقا لقرار تحديد سعر الكيلوجرام الواحد للدجاج الحي للمستهلك بأسعار التجزئة والمحدد بـ800ريال.
جمعان وإيجلز والغراسي وجودة فوود يتأهلون إلى نصف نهائي بطولة الشركات والمؤسسات
تأهلت فرق شركات جمعان، إيجلز الغراسي تيليكوم، وجودة فوود إلى نصف نهائي بطولة كرة القدم السباعية للمؤسسات والشركات التي ينظمها الاتحاد الرياضي العام للشركات.
آخر الأخبار:
صد زحف للغزاة والمرتزقة على جبل النار بالمخا تحت غطاء جوي وقصف للبوارج الحربية
مصرع عدد من الضباط والجنود السعودي إثر إسقاط مروحية تابعة للعدوان بمأرب
وزارة الداخلية تنعي العميد الركن حسين صالح علي خيران
توقيع مذكرة تفاهم لتوزيع سلال غذائية لمديريات فرع العدين ويريم والقفر بإب
  Local
FM meets head of ICRC mission in Yemen
[18/أبريل/2017] SANA'A, April 18 (Saba) - Foreign Minister Hisham Sharaf met on Tuesday with the head of the delegation of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) in Sana'a Alexander Fatt.

They discussed the threats of the Saudi-UAE aggression and their alliance towards the port of Hodeida, which may lead to doubling the humanitarian disaster created by the aggression and the total siege and the possibility of the International Red Cross to play a role in this regard.

the Foreign Minister stressed the importance of continuing efforts of the International Committee of the Red Cross to release the five Yemeni students who were kidnapped in Syria by al-Norsa front in 2011.

He praised the efforts of the International Committee to alleviate the suffering of the Yemeni people, stressing at the same time that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs is doing its best to overcome all the difficulties and obstacles that facing the work of international organizations operating in Yemen.

The head of the ICRC delegation promised that the ICRC would do its best in the humanitarian field.

Alexander reviewed some difficulties facing the work of the ICRC and its work and tasks in the country.

HA

Saba
العدوان السعودي على اليمن
مصرع عدد من الضباط والجنود السعودي إثر إسقاط مروحية تابعة للعدوان بمأرب
[18/أبريل/2017]
تدمير آلية وجرافة عسكرية سعودية بجيزان وعسير
[18/أبريل/2017]
وقفة بمديرية بلاد الطعام بريمة للتنديد باستمرار جرائم العدوان
[18/أبريل/2017]
سقوط طائرة عسكرية معادية شرق مدينة مأرب
[18/أبريل/2017]
قبائل مديرية مزهر بريمة يعلنون النفير العام في مواجهة العدوان
[18/أبريل/2017]
