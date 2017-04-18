FM meets head of ICRC mission in Yemen [18/أبريل/2017] SANA'A, April 18 (Saba) - Foreign Minister Hisham Sharaf met on Tuesday with the head of the delegation of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) in Sana'a Alexander Fatt.



They discussed the threats of the Saudi-UAE aggression and their alliance towards the port of Hodeida, which may lead to doubling the humanitarian disaster created by the aggression and the total siege and the possibility of the International Red Cross to play a role in this regard.



the Foreign Minister stressed the importance of continuing efforts of the International Committee of the Red Cross to release the five Yemeni students who were kidnapped in Syria by al-Norsa front in 2011.



He praised the efforts of the International Committee to alleviate the suffering of the Yemeni people, stressing at the same time that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs is doing its best to overcome all the difficulties and obstacles that facing the work of international organizations operating in Yemen.



The head of the ICRC delegation promised that the ICRC would do its best in the humanitarian field.



Alexander reviewed some difficulties facing the work of the ICRC and its work and tasks in the country.



HA



Saba