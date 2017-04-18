Hundreds of invaders, mercenaries, including 100 Sudanese killed in Mocha [18/أبريل/2017]

MOCHA, April 18 (Saba) - Hundreds of invaders and mercenaries of the Saudi aggression were killed on Tuesday, including 100 Sudanese mercenaries during cleansing of al-Nar Mount in Mocha district in Taiz province.

A military official told Saba that the enemies was also inflicted heavy human and material losses at their ranks.



The official confirmed the deaths of hundreds of invaders and mercenaries, including 100 Sudanese during the military operation in the district.



The source pointed out that a number of other invaders and mercenaries were injured during the purges of the Mount and the rest fled the scene.



