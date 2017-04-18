ابحث عن:
آخر تحديث: الثلاثاء، 18 - أبريل - 2017 الساعة 08:23:45م
اجتماع برئاسة رئيس الوزراء يوجه المالية بسرعة تحويل أرصدة مرتبات الموظفين حتى مارس الماضي إلى هيئة البريد
عقد اجتماع حكومي اليوم بصنعاء برئاسة رئيس مجلس الوزراء الدكتور عبدالعزيز صالح بن حبتور، كرس لمناقشة الإجراءات التنفيذية الخاصة بالآلية المقدمة إلى مجلس النواب بشأن معالجة مرتبات موظفي الجهاز الإداري للدولة حتى شهر مارس المنصرم.
كوريا الشمالية: التجربة النووية ستجري في الوقت والمكان الضروريين
اعلن كيم إين ريونغ نائب مندوب كوريا الشمالية في الأمم المتحدة أمس الاثنين أن بلاده سترد بالمثل على أي هجوم صاروخي أو نووي.
وزارة الزراعة تدعو إلى الإلتزام بآلية بيع الدواجن للمستهلكين بسعر التجزئة بـ800 ريال
دعت وزارة الزراعة والري مسوقي الدواجن وأصحاب المسالخ إلى الإلتزام بآلية بيع الدواجن للمستهلكين وفقا لقرار تحديد سعر الكيلوجرام الواحد للدجاج الحي للمستهلك بأسعار التجزئة والمحدد بـ800ريال.
جمعان وإيجلز والغراسي وجودة فوود يتأهلون إلى نصف نهائي بطولة الشركات والمؤسسات
تأهلت فرق شركات جمعان، إيجلز الغراسي تيليكوم، وجودة فوود إلى نصف نهائي بطولة كرة القدم السباعية للمؤسسات والشركات التي ينظمها الاتحاد الرياضي العام للشركات.
  Saudi Aggression War against Yemen
Hundreds of invaders, mercenaries, including 100 Sudanese killed in Mocha
[18/أبريل/2017]
MOCHA, April 18 (Saba) - Hundreds of invaders and mercenaries of the Saudi aggression were killed on Tuesday, including 100 Sudanese mercenaries during cleansing of al-Nar Mount in Mocha district in Taiz province.
A military official told Saba that the enemies was also inflicted heavy human and material losses at their ranks.

The official confirmed the deaths of hundreds of invaders and mercenaries, including 100 Sudanese during the military operation in the district.

The source pointed out that a number of other invaders and mercenaries were injured during the purges of the Mount and the rest fled the scene.

HA


Saba
العدوان السعودي على اليمن
