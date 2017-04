Hostile warplane fallen in Mareb [18/أبريل/2017] MAREB, April 18 (Saba) – A military official confirmed on Tuesday that a hostile warplane of the US-Saudi aggression fell in Tadawin area, in the northeast of Mareb city, killing its crew on board.











The official told Saba that a warplane of Black Hawk of the Saudi enemy forces fell while its hovering in the sky of Tadawin area.











13 officers and a Saudi solider, including the warplane' crew were killed.



