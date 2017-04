Army retakes control over sites in Mokha [18/أبريل/2017]



TAIZ, Apr 18 (Saba) – The army and popular forces retook control over sites of the US-Saudi-paid mercenaries in the east of Mokha district of Taiz province, a military official told Saba on Tuesday.



The national forces secured the site of Al Nar Mountain in the district, killing and wounding dozens of the mercenaries and bombing ten military vehicles, the official added.





