آخر تحديث: الثلاثاء، 18 - أبريل - 2017 الساعة 11:34:09ص
تطهير مواقع جبل النار شرق المخا من قوى الغزو والارتزاق
تمكنت قوات الجيش واللجان الشعبية من تطهير مواقع جبل النار شرق المخا بمحافظة تعز من قوى الغزو والارتزاق في عملية نوعية كبّدت العدوان خسائر فادحة .
كوريا الشمالية: التجربة النووية ستجري في الوقت والمكان الضروريين
اعلن كيم إين ريونغ نائب مندوب كوريا الشمالية في الأمم المتحدة أمس الاثنين أن بلاده سترد بالمثل على أي هجوم صاروخي أو نووي.
صندوق النقد الدولي يقول إنه وافق على دفع شريحة مؤجلة من قرض لتونس
قالت بعثة صندوق النقد الدولي في تونس الاثنين إن الصندوق وافق على صرف شريحة ثانية قيمتها 320 مليون دولار من برنامج قرض للبلد الواقع في شمال أفريقيا بعد التوصل لاتفاق بشأن أولويات الحكومة للاصلاح.
غداً ربع نهائي بطولة كرة القدم السباعية للشركات والمؤسسات
يحتضن ملعب نادي وحدة صنعاء غداً الثلاثاء المباريات الأربع للدور ربع النهائي لبطولة كرة القدم السباعية للمؤسسات والشركات التي ينظمها الاتحاد الرياضي العام للشركات بمشاركة 21 فريقا في دور المجموعات تأهل منها ثمان فرق للدور الثاني.
آخر الأخبار:
هيئة الأسرى ونادي الأسير الفلسطيني يدينان الإجراءات القمعية بحق الأسرى المضربين
الاحتلال الاسرائيلي يعتقل ثلاثة فلسطينيين في الضفة الغربية وآخر في القدس المحتلة.. ويداهم عددا من الأحياء السكنية في الضفة
وول ستريت تغلق مرتفعة بدعم من مكاسب أسهم التكنولوجيا والبنوك
النفط يواصل تراجعه في آسيا
  Saudi Aggression War against Yemen
US-Saudi warplanes continue fierce raids on several provinces
[18/أبريل/2017]

SANA'A, Apr 18 (Saba)- The US-Saudi air aggression continued heinous strikes on several provinces over the past hours, causing citizens' properties, a military official told Saba on Tuesday.

The warplanes launched three airstrikes on Mawza district and other three on Yakhtal area of Mokha district in Taiz province.

Moreover, the aggression coalition's air forces waged three raids on Al Zamah area of Baqim district and three other raids on Al Dhaher district of Sa'ada province, as well as a raid on Al Dahra site in Jizan province, the official added.


Eman/AA
Saba
العدوان السعودي على اليمن
مصرع أكثر من 30 مرتزقا ووصول 100 جثة إلى مستشفيات عدن من المخا
[17/أبريل/2017]
مصرع خمسة من مرتزقة العدوان بمديرية صرواح بمأرب
[17/أبريل/2017]
قنص جنديين سعوديين وتدمير آلية وقصف مواقع العدو بجيزان ونجران وعسير
[17/أبريل/2017]
توجه دفعة من أبناء مديرية السودة بعمران إلى جبهة الساحل الغربي بالحديدة لمواجهة العدوان
[17/أبريل/2017]
طيران العدوان يشن ثمان غارات على مناطق متفرقة بصعدة
[17/أبريل/2017]
