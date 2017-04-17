US-Saudi warplanes continue fierce raids on several provinces [18/أبريل/2017]



SANA'A, Apr 18 (Saba)- The US-Saudi air aggression continued heinous strikes on several provinces over the past hours, causing citizens' properties, a military official told Saba on Tuesday.



The warplanes launched three airstrikes on Mawza district and other three on Yakhtal area of Mokha district in Taiz province.



Moreover, the aggression coalition's air forces waged three raids on Al Zamah area of Baqim district and three other raids on Al Dhaher district of Sa'ada province, as well as a raid on Al Dahra site in Jizan province, the official added.





Eman/AA

Saba