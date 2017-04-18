ابحث عن:
آخر تحديث: الثلاثاء، 18 - أبريل - 2017 الساعة 12:46:03م
غداً .. انطلاق مسيرة الخبز الشعبية الراجلة من صنعاء إلى ميناء الحديدة
تنطلق في الساعة الثامنة والنصف من صباح يوم غد الأربعاء مسيرة الخبز الشعبية الراجلة من أمام مبنى الأمم المتحدة بصنعاء إلى ميناء الحديدة تحت شعار " لا لإغلاق واستهداف ميناء الحديدة .. لا للتجويع الشعب اليمني .. لا للإبادة الجماعية ".
كوريا الشمالية: التجربة النووية ستجري في الوقت والمكان الضروريين
اعلن كيم إين ريونغ نائب مندوب كوريا الشمالية في الأمم المتحدة أمس الاثنين أن بلاده سترد بالمثل على أي هجوم صاروخي أو نووي.
صندوق النقد الدولي يقول إنه وافق على دفع شريحة مؤجلة من قرض لتونس
قالت بعثة صندوق النقد الدولي في تونس الاثنين إن الصندوق وافق على صرف شريحة ثانية قيمتها 320 مليون دولار من برنامج قرض للبلد الواقع في شمال أفريقيا بعد التوصل لاتفاق بشأن أولويات الحكومة للاصلاح.
غداً ربع نهائي بطولة كرة القدم السباعية للشركات والمؤسسات
يحتضن ملعب نادي وحدة صنعاء غداً الثلاثاء المباريات الأربع للدور ربع النهائي لبطولة كرة القدم السباعية للمؤسسات والشركات التي ينظمها الاتحاد الرياضي العام للشركات بمشاركة 21 فريقا في دور المجموعات تأهل منها ثمان فرق للدور الثاني.
آخر الأخبار:
تطهير عدد من المواقع في جبل النار شرق المخا من قوى الغزو والارتزاق - مكمل
تفقد عدد من آبار المياه التي تغذي أمانة العاصمة
هيئة الأسرى ونادي الأسير الفلسطيني يدينان الإجراءات القمعية بحق الأسرى المضربين
الاحتلال الاسرائيلي يعتقل ثلاثة فلسطينيين في الضفة الغربية وآخر في القدس المحتلة.. ويداهم عددا من الأحياء السكنية في الضفة
  International
FM meets MSF acting Resident Representative to Yemen
[18/أبريل/2017]

SANAA, Apr 18 (Saba) - Foreign Minister Hisham Sharaf Abdullah met with acting Resident Representative of Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) in Yemen.

The officials discussed ways to overcome difficulties and obstacles that faced the work of the organization.

The minister affirmed his ministry's readiness to provide all necessary facilities to the ongoing humanitarian works carrying out by the international humanitarian organizations operating in Yemen.

The meeting took place on Monday.


AA/Zak
Saba
العدوان السعودي على اليمن
[18/أبريل/2017]
مصرع أكثر من 30 مرتزقا ووصول 100 جثة إلى مستشفيات عدن من المخا
[17/أبريل/2017]
مصرع خمسة من مرتزقة العدوان بمديرية صرواح بمأرب
[17/أبريل/2017]
قنص جنديين سعوديين وتدمير آلية وقصف مواقع العدو بجيزان ونجران وعسير
[17/أبريل/2017]
توجه دفعة من أبناء مديرية السودة بعمران إلى جبهة الساحل الغربي بالحديدة لمواجهة العدوان
[17/أبريل/2017]
