FM meets MSF acting Resident Representative to Yemen [18/أبريل/2017]



SANAA, Apr 18 (Saba) - Foreign Minister Hisham Sharaf Abdullah met with acting Resident Representative of Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) in Yemen.



The officials discussed ways to overcome difficulties and obstacles that faced the work of the organization.



The minister affirmed his ministry's readiness to provide all necessary facilities to the ongoing humanitarian works carrying out by the international humanitarian organizations operating in Yemen.



The meeting took place on Monday.





AA/Zak

Saba