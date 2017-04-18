FM meets Iranian charge d'affaires to Yemen [18/أبريل/2017]





SANAA, Apr 18 (Saba) – Foreign Minister Hisham Sharaf Abdullah met with Iranian chargé d'affaires Mohammed Farhat in the capital of Sanaa on Monday.



At the meeting, the officials discussed Saudi military threats on Red Sea port city of Hodeida, and the consequences of the aggression military escalation in the Red Sea southern strait of Bab al-Mandab that will lead to threaten the international peace and security.



Sharaf renewed the stance of the Supreme Political Council and the national salvation government for reaching an honorable peace for all Yemeni people.



For his part , the Iranian official said the solution in Yemen should be through peaceful political dialogue.







AA/Zak



Saba