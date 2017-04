Security dismantles bomb in Taiz [18/أبريل/2017]



TAIZ, Apr 18 (Saba) – Security services in cooperation with popular forces dismantled an improvised explosive device in Al Taizaih district of Taiz province, a security official told Saba on Tuesday.



The bomb was planted by unknown people on the road to Taiz – Aden.



The official said that the security services and popular forces will spare no effort to keep the security and stability.





AA

Saba