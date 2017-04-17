ابحث عن:
آخر تحديث: الإثنين، 17 - أبريل - 2017 الساعة 09:08:31م
اجتماع للمجلس السياسي الأعلى والمجلس الاقتصادي الأعلى يقر توريد كل أوعية الدولة نقدا إلى البنك المركزي
أقر اجتماع للمجلس السياسي الأعلى والمجلس الاقتصادي الأعلى الذي عقد اليوم بصنعاء برئاسة الدكتور قاسم لبوزة نائب رئيس المجلس السياسي الأعلى، توريد كل أوعية الدولة إلى البنك المركزي وتحصيلها نقداً.
الولايات المتحدة ترسل ثلاث حاملات للطائرات إلى سواحل كوريا
تعتزم الولايات المتحدة إرسال ثلاث حاملات للطائرات إلى سواحل شبه الجزيرة الكورية الأسبوع المقبل، على ما اوردته وكالة الانباء الكورية الجنوبية (يونهاب).
ارتفاع الذهب لأعلى مستوى في 5 أشهر
ارتفع سعر الذهب لأعلى مستوى في خمسة أشهر اليوم الاثنين مع إقبال المستثمرين على المعدن الاصفر باعتباره ملاذا آمنا في ظل تصاعد التوترات الجيوسياسية بشأن كوريا الشمالية.
غداً ربع نهائي بطولة كرة القدم السباعية للشركات والمؤسسات
يحتضن ملعب نادي وحدة صنعاء غداً الثلاثاء المباريات الأربع للدور ربع النهائي لبطولة كرة القدم السباعية للمؤسسات والشركات التي ينظمها الاتحاد الرياضي العام للشركات بمشاركة 21 فريقا في دور المجموعات تأهل منها ثمان فرق للدور الثاني.
مكتب التربية بسنحان يكرم المعلمين المتميزين والطلاب المتفوقين
تفكيك عبوة ناسفة زرعت على طريق تعز – عدن
منتدى عاصمة السلام ينتخب هيئة إدارية
مصرع خمسة من مرتزقة العدوان بمديرية صرواح بمأرب
  Saudi Aggression War against Yemen
Army shoots dead two Saudi soldiers
[17/أبريل/2017] ASER, April 17 (Saba) – A sniper Unit of the army and popular forces shod dead on Monday a Saudi solider in al-Areth Control in the east of al-Rabu'ah.

A military official told Saba that another Saudi solider was killed by the sniper unit of the army and popular forces in al-Faredh site in Jizan.

Meanwhile, the artillery of the army and popular forces pounded Saudi enemy gatherings in al-Rahwah Control, in the west of Aleb border crossing.

Again, the army and popular forces targeted al-Sha'abah sites, backwards area of al-Mesyal site off al-Khadra border crossing in Aser.

The army and popular forces destroyed a Saudi military vehicle with explosive device behind al-Aleb Mounts.

The army and popular forces pounded Emarat al-Thuwailah leadership with katyusha rockets.

HA

Saba
