Army shoots dead two Saudi soldiers [17/أبريل/2017] ASER, April 17 (Saba) – A sniper Unit of the army and popular forces shod dead on Monday a Saudi solider in al-Areth Control in the east of al-Rabu'ah.



A military official told Saba that another Saudi solider was killed by the sniper unit of the army and popular forces in al-Faredh site in Jizan.



Meanwhile, the artillery of the army and popular forces pounded Saudi enemy gatherings in al-Rahwah Control, in the west of Aleb border crossing.



Again, the army and popular forces targeted al-Sha'abah sites, backwards area of al-Mesyal site off al-Khadra border crossing in Aser.



The army and popular forces destroyed a Saudi military vehicle with explosive device behind al-Aleb Mounts.



The army and popular forces pounded Emarat al-Thuwailah leadership with katyusha rockets.



HA



Saba