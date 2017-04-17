ابحث عن:
محلي
عربي ودولي
اقتصاد
رياضة
آخر تحديث: الإثنين، 17 - أبريل - 2017 الساعة 08:21:23م
اجتماع للمجلس السياسي الأعلى والمجلس الاقتصادي الأعلى يقر توريد كل أوعية الدولة نقدا إلى البنك المركزي
أقر اجتماع للمجلس السياسي الأعلى والمجلس الاقتصادي الأعلى الذي عقد اليوم بصنعاء برئاسة الدكتور قاسم لبوزة نائب رئيس المجلس السياسي الأعلى، توريد كل أوعية الدولة إلى البنك المركزي وتحصيلها نقداً.
الولايات المتحدة ترسل ثلاث حاملات للطائرات إلى سواحل كوريا
تعتزم الولايات المتحدة إرسال ثلاث حاملات للطائرات إلى سواحل شبه الجزيرة الكورية الأسبوع المقبل، على ما اوردته وكالة الانباء الكورية الجنوبية (يونهاب).
ارتفاع الذهب لأعلى مستوى في 5 أشهر
ارتفع سعر الذهب لأعلى مستوى في خمسة أشهر اليوم الاثنين مع إقبال المستثمرين على المعدن الاصفر باعتباره ملاذا آمنا في ظل تصاعد التوترات الجيوسياسية بشأن كوريا الشمالية.
غداً ربع نهائي بطولة كرة القدم السباعية للشركات والمؤسسات
يحتضن ملعب نادي وحدة صنعاء غداً الثلاثاء المباريات الأربع للدور ربع النهائي لبطولة كرة القدم السباعية للمؤسسات والشركات التي ينظمها الاتحاد الرياضي العام للشركات بمشاركة 21 فريقا في دور المجموعات تأهل منها ثمان فرق للدور الثاني.
آخر الأخبار:
قنص جنديين سعوديين وتدمير آلية وقصف مواقع العدو بجيزان ونجران وعسير
محافظ إب يلتقي رئيس بعثة أطباء بلا حدود السويسرية
اللجنة البرلمانية المنبثقة عن مجلس النواب تبدأ أعمالها لمناقشة الموازنة المقدمة من حكومة الإنقاذ
مناقشة الاحتياجات الخدمية والتنموية بمديرية بعدان بمحافظة إب
اسم المستخدم: كلمة المرور:
  Local
Supreme Political Council, Supreme Economic Council hold meeting over state's equipment
[17/أبريل/2017] SANA'A, April 17 (Saba) - A meeting of the Supreme Political Council and the Supreme Economic Council held on Monday approved supplying of all state's equipment to the Central Bank of Yemen and collecting it in cash.

The meeting held in Sana'a, headed by Dr. Qassem Labuzah, Vice-President of the Supreme Political Council.


The meeting emphasized the activation of accompanying monitoring, liquidity alternatives, and the networking of telecom companies with taxes.

Dr. Labuzah stressed the importance of the expected role to be played by the Supreme Economic Council during this period in which Yemen experiences the blockade imposed by the aggression coalition against Yemen.

He stressed the importance of creating a new strategic economic vision, and to make every effort to pay salaries and to win in the economic front, as well as to prepare operational plans for the tasks assigned to the Council.

HA

Saba
  المزيد من (Local)

العدوان السعودي على اليمن
قنص جنديين سعوديين وتدمير آلية وقصف مواقع العدو بجيزان ونجران وعسير
[17/أبريل/2017]
توجه دفعة من أبناء مديرية السودة بعمران إلى جبهة الساحل الغربي بالحديدة لمواجهة العدوان
[17/أبريل/2017]
طيران العدوان يشن ثمان غارات على مناطق متفرقة بصعدة
[17/أبريل/2017]
قتل وجرح عشرات الجنود السعوديين ومرتزقتهم في محاولة تقدم بإتجاه علب بعسير
[17/أبريل/2017]
طيران العدوان السعودي يواصل غاراته على محافظات الجمهورية
[17/أبريل/2017]
عن وكالة الأنباء اليمنية (سبأ) | اتفاقية استخدام الموقع | الاتصال بنا
جميع الحقوق محفوظة © 1999 - 2017، وكالة الأنباء اليمنية (سبأ)
Powered by