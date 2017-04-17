Supreme Political Council, Supreme Economic Council hold meeting over state's equipment [17/أبريل/2017] SANA'A, April 17 (Saba) - A meeting of the Supreme Political Council and the Supreme Economic Council held on Monday approved supplying of all state's equipment to the Central Bank of Yemen and collecting it in cash.



The meeting held in Sana'a, headed by Dr. Qassem Labuzah, Vice-President of the Supreme Political Council.





The meeting emphasized the activation of accompanying monitoring, liquidity alternatives, and the networking of telecom companies with taxes.



Dr. Labuzah stressed the importance of the expected role to be played by the Supreme Economic Council during this period in which Yemen experiences the blockade imposed by the aggression coalition against Yemen.



He stressed the importance of creating a new strategic economic vision, and to make every effort to pay salaries and to win in the economic front, as well as to prepare operational plans for the tasks assigned to the Council.



