Army destroys five military vehicles in Thubab [17/أبريل/2017] TAIZ, April 17 (Saba) – The army and popular forces destroyed on Monday five military vehicles in the district of Thubab in Taiz province.



A military official told Saba that the army and popular forces destroyed three vehicles in a unique military operation in the Thubab, in the southwest of Taiz province.



Two others military vehicles were destroyed by the army and popular forces in al-Saiman hill in the district.



