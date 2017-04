Army kills, injures Saudi-paid mercenaries in Mocha [17/أبريل/2017] TAIZ, April 17 (Saba) – A number of Saudi-paid mercenaries were killed or injured on Monday when they tried to move towards al-Nar Mount in Taiz province.







A military official said to Saba that the army and popular forces repulsed an attempt to move towards al-Nar, in the east of Mocha in conjunction with heavy air raids on the area.



