آخر تحديث: الإثنين، 17 - أبريل - 2017 الساعة 12:52:47م
بيان المسيرة الجماهيرية يؤكد أهمية التصدي الحازم للطابور الخامس دون أي هوادة أو تأخير
طالب المشاركون في المسيرة الجماهيرية الحاشدة التي خرجت ضد المنافقين من العملاء والطابور الخامس اليوم بشارع المطار بصنعاء، بضرورة التصدي الحازم والعاجل للطابور الخامس دون أي هوادة أو تأخير، بإعتباره واجب ملح لا تهاون فيه أو مساومة.
الولايات المتحدة ترسل ثلاث حاملات للطائرات إلى سواحل كوريا
تعتزم الولايات المتحدة إرسال ثلاث حاملات للطائرات إلى سواحل شبه الجزيرة الكورية الأسبوع المقبل، على ما اوردته وكالة الانباء الكورية الجنوبية (يونهاب).
مليار و657 مليون ريال إيرادات جمارك صنعاء خلال الربع الأول من العام الجاري
بلغت إيرادات جمارك رقابة محافظة صنعاء من رسوم ترسيم السيارات وفوارق ترسيم البضائع والبضائع المهربة والعوائد الأخرى خلال الربع الأول من العام الجاري مليار و657 مليون و574 ألف ريال.
الإعلام الرياضي وهاتفي والغراسي يكملون عقد ربع نهائي بطولة الشركات والمؤسسات
أكملت فرق الإعلام الرياضي المرئي وهاتفي والغراسي تيليكوم عقد الفرق المتأهلة إلى الدور ربع النهائي لبطولة كرة القدم السباعية للشركات والمؤسسات التي ينظمها الاتحاد الرياضي العام للشركات بمشاركة 21 فريقاً..
وزير الصحة يتفقد أحوال الجرحى من رجال الجيش واللجان بهيئة مستشفى الثورة ومستشفى الشرطة
ضبط كمية من الحشيش بصعدة ومتهمين بتجارته في صنعاء
مدرب أرسنال يساند مدافعه بليرين
1300 أسير فلسطيني يشرعون بإضراب مفتوح عن الطعام
  Saudi Aggression War against Yemen
Hodeidah governor meets UN humanitarian officials
[17/أبريل/2017]

HODEIDAH, Apr 17 (Saba) - Governor of Hodeidah Hassan al-Heej discussed with officials from the United Nations humanitarian agencies the efforts to improve the situation in the governorate.

al-Heej reviewed the humanitarian deteriorating situation in the Red Sea port province caused by the continuation of US-backed Saudi aggression and commercial siege on the ports of Hodeidah.

He called on the international humanitarian organizations working in the province to coordinate efforts with the leadership of the province in the implementation of humanitarian projects.

Officials of the international organizations briefed the governor about the difficulties facing the humanitarian work and reviewed a package of ongoing humanitarian aid in the province.


Baseema Absi/Zak
ٍSaba
