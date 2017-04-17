Hodeidah governor meets UN humanitarian officials [17/أبريل/2017]



HODEIDAH, Apr 17 (Saba) - Governor of Hodeidah Hassan al-Heej discussed with officials from the United Nations humanitarian agencies the efforts to improve the situation in the governorate.



al-Heej reviewed the humanitarian deteriorating situation in the Red Sea port province caused by the continuation of US-backed Saudi aggression and commercial siege on the ports of Hodeidah.



He called on the international humanitarian organizations working in the province to coordinate efforts with the leadership of the province in the implementation of humanitarian projects.



Officials of the international organizations briefed the governor about the difficulties facing the humanitarian work and reviewed a package of ongoing humanitarian aid in the province.





