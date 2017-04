US-Saudi warplanes wage seven raids on Mokha [17/أبريل/2017]

TAIZ, Apr 17 (Saba) - The US-Saudi aggression warplanes launched on Monday seven strikes on several areas of Taiz province, a security official told Saba.



The security official said that the warplanes waged three raids on Maoza'a district and other three on Yakhtal area of of Mokha district, as well as a strike on Mocha junction, the official added.





Eman/AA

