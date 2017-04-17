Mass protest demonstration against US-Saudi-paid mercenaries, collaborators [17/أبريل/2017]



SANAA, Apr 17 (Saba) – Thousands of the Yemeni people took to the streets to take part in a mass demonstration organized in the capital of Sanaa to protest against US-Saudi-paid mercenaries and collaborators and Saudi airstrikes that continue to claim the lives on Yemeni civilians.



The participants condemned the continuation of the war crimes, massacres and the unjust economical siege imposed by the coalition of US-Saudi aggression against the Yemeni people.



The protesters denounced the silence of the international community toward the economic siege and airstrikes against Yemeni civilians that committed on daily basis by the Saudi aggression coalition.







AA/Zak



Saba