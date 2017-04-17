ابحث عن:
آخر تحديث: الإثنين، 17 - أبريل - 2017 الساعة 12:52:47م
بيان المسيرة الجماهيرية يؤكد أهمية التصدي الحازم للطابور الخامس دون أي هوادة أو تأخير
طالب المشاركون في المسيرة الجماهيرية الحاشدة التي خرجت ضد المنافقين من العملاء والطابور الخامس اليوم بشارع المطار بصنعاء، بضرورة التصدي الحازم والعاجل للطابور الخامس دون أي هوادة أو تأخير، بإعتباره واجب ملح لا تهاون فيه أو مساومة.
الولايات المتحدة ترسل ثلاث حاملات للطائرات إلى سواحل كوريا
تعتزم الولايات المتحدة إرسال ثلاث حاملات للطائرات إلى سواحل شبه الجزيرة الكورية الأسبوع المقبل، على ما اوردته وكالة الانباء الكورية الجنوبية (يونهاب).
مليار و657 مليون ريال إيرادات جمارك صنعاء خلال الربع الأول من العام الجاري
بلغت إيرادات جمارك رقابة محافظة صنعاء من رسوم ترسيم السيارات وفوارق ترسيم البضائع والبضائع المهربة والعوائد الأخرى خلال الربع الأول من العام الجاري مليار و657 مليون و574 ألف ريال.
الإعلام الرياضي وهاتفي والغراسي يكملون عقد ربع نهائي بطولة الشركات والمؤسسات
أكملت فرق الإعلام الرياضي المرئي وهاتفي والغراسي تيليكوم عقد الفرق المتأهلة إلى الدور ربع النهائي لبطولة كرة القدم السباعية للشركات والمؤسسات التي ينظمها الاتحاد الرياضي العام للشركات بمشاركة 21 فريقاً..
آخر الأخبار:
وزير الصحة يتفقد أحوال الجرحى من رجال الجيش واللجان بهيئة مستشفى الثورة ومستشفى الشرطة
ضبط كمية من الحشيش بصعدة ومتهمين بتجارته في صنعاء
مدرب أرسنال يساند مدافعه بليرين
1300 أسير فلسطيني يشرعون بإضراب مفتوح عن الطعام
  Saudi Aggression War against Yemen
Mass protest demonstration against US-Saudi-paid mercenaries, collaborators
[17/أبريل/2017]

SANAA, Apr 17 (Saba) – Thousands of the Yemeni people took to the streets to take part in a mass demonstration organized in the capital of Sanaa to protest against US-Saudi-paid mercenaries and collaborators and Saudi airstrikes that continue to claim the lives on Yemeni civilians.

The participants condemned the continuation of the war crimes, massacres and the unjust economical siege imposed by the coalition of US-Saudi aggression against the Yemeni people.

The protesters denounced the silence of the international community toward the economic siege and airstrikes against Yemeni civilians that committed on daily basis by the Saudi aggression coalition.



AA/Zak

Saba
