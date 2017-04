Saudi paid mercenaries killed in Marib [17/أبريل/2017]

MARIB, Apr 17 (Saba) – The army and popular shot dead a total of 15 Saudi-paid mercenaries in various areas in Serwah district of Marib province, a military official told Saba on Monday.



The mercenaries were killed in the areas of Al Raba'eh, Al Zaughn, Al Mashgah, Al Fara'a, Kawfal and Al Makhdarah, the official added.





