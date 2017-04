Army foils mercenaries' infiltration in Lahj [17/أبريل/2017]



LAHJ, Apr 17 (Saba) – The army and popular forces foiled on Monday an attempt of mercenaries to infiltrate toward Karash area of Lahj province, a military official told Saba.



Dozens of mercenaries were killed and wounded when they tried moving toward Al Hamra hilltop area, the official added.



Meanwhile, the Saudi aggression warplanes waged four strikes on Kahbub area in the same province, the official added.



AA

Saba