آخر تحديث: الإثنين، 17 - أبريل - 2017 الساعة 11:03:46ص
بيان المسيرة الجماهيرية يؤكد أهمية التصدي الحازم للطابور الخامس دون أي هوادة أو تأخير
طالب المشاركون في المسيرة الجماهيرية الحاشدة التي خرجت ضد المنافقين من العملاء والطابور الخامس اليوم بشارع المطار بصنعاء، بضرورة التصدي الحازم والعاجل للطابور الخامس دون أي هوادة أو تأخير، بإعتباره واجب ملح لا تهاون فيه أو مساومة.
الولايات المتحدة ترسل ثلاث حاملات للطائرات إلى سواحل كوريا
تعتزم الولايات المتحدة إرسال ثلاث حاملات للطائرات إلى سواحل شبه الجزيرة الكورية الأسبوع المقبل، على ما اوردته وكالة الانباء الكورية الجنوبية (يونهاب).
مليار و657 مليون ريال إيرادات جمارك صنعاء خلال الربع الأول من العام الجاري
بلغت إيرادات جمارك رقابة محافظة صنعاء من رسوم ترسيم السيارات وفوارق ترسيم البضائع والبضائع المهربة والعوائد الأخرى خلال الربع الأول من العام الجاري مليار و657 مليون و574 ألف ريال.
الإعلام الرياضي وهاتفي والغراسي يكملون عقد ربع نهائي بطولة الشركات والمؤسسات
أكملت فرق الإعلام الرياضي المرئي وهاتفي والغراسي تيليكوم عقد الفرق المتأهلة إلى الدور ربع النهائي لبطولة كرة القدم السباعية للشركات والمؤسسات التي ينظمها الاتحاد الرياضي العام للشركات بمشاركة 21 فريقاً..
استفادة 140 طالبة نازحة من مشروع العون المباشر لتأثيث السكن الجامعي في إب
طيران العدوان السعودي يشن سبع غارات على محافظة تعز
ضبط 160 متهماً ومشتبهاً به في قضايا مختلفة خلال يومين في عدة محافظات
استشهاد أحد عناصر كتائب /القسام/ في انهيار نفق للمقاومة شرق غزة
Taiz governor meets UN official for humanitarian affairs
[16/أبريل/2017]


TAIZ, Apr 16 (Saba) – Governor of Taiz Abdu al-Janadi met on Sunday with the United Nations Resident Coordinator for Humanitarian Affairs in Yemen, Jamie McGoldrick, to discuss the humanitarian situation in Taiz province.

During the meeting, the governor reviewed the essential urgent needs of medicines and food supplies to face the acute shortage and deterioration of humanitarian situation in the province because of Saudi aggression war and economical siege.

For his part, the UN official affirmed his understanding about the humanitarian situation, promising to do all efforts to keep humanitarian support in the province.


AA/Zak

Saba
العدوان السعودي على اليمن
طيران العدوان السعودي يشن سبع غارات على محافظة تعز
[17/أبريل/2017]
مصرع 15 من مرتزقة العدوان بعمليات قنص بمديرية صرواح بمأرب
[16/أبريل/2017]
تدمير طقم ومدرعة لمرتزقة العدوان في المخا بتعز
[16/أبريل/2017]
[16/أبريل/2017]
وقفات إحتجاجية بمديرية بلاد الطعام بريمة للتنديد بإستمرار العدوان
[16/أبريل/2017]
