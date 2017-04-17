Taiz governor meets UN official for humanitarian affairs [16/أبريل/2017]





TAIZ, Apr 16 (Saba) – Governor of Taiz Abdu al-Janadi met on Sunday with the United Nations Resident Coordinator for Humanitarian Affairs in Yemen, Jamie McGoldrick, to discuss the humanitarian situation in Taiz province.



During the meeting, the governor reviewed the essential urgent needs of medicines and food supplies to face the acute shortage and deterioration of humanitarian situation in the province because of Saudi aggression war and economical siege.



For his part, the UN official affirmed his understanding about the humanitarian situation, promising to do all efforts to keep humanitarian support in the province.





