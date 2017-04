11 Saudi soldiers killed in Jizan [16/أبريل/2017]

JIZAN, Apr 16 (Saba) – A total of 11 Saudi soldiers were killed when the army and popular forces bombed two their military vehicles in Jizan province, a military official told Saba on Sunday.



The military vehi8cles were destroyed by improvised explosive devices in Saudi military site of Habas, the official added.





AA



Saba