FM calls on US to not intervene in countries affaires [16/أبريل/2017]



SANAA, Apr 16 (Saba)- Foreign Minister, Hisham Sharaf Abdullah, called on the US Congress to assume its responsibility to restore freedom and justice values to the US nation and to reject its country's interference in the internal affairs of other the countries.



In a statement obtained by Saba, Mr. Sharaf said his ministry has seen a letter signed by fifty-five members of the US Congress criticizing and opposing US President Donald Trump for increase of US military aid to the Saudi aggression against the Yemeni people.



Sharaf expressed his confidence in the ability of the Congress to thwart plans reported about some political and military US leaders who are already complicit with the states of aggression and are looking for new military involvement that would implicate the United States in absurd wars.





Ahmed Motawakil/Zak



