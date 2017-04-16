Saudi-paid mercenary commander killed in Mokha [16/أبريل/2017]



TAIZ, Apr 16 (Saba) – A military official said on Sunday that Saudi-paid mercenary commander Abdul Ghafoor Al Subihi and a number of his bodyguards were killed in Mokha city of Taiz province.



The official said in a statement to Saba that Al Subihi and dozens of his bodyguards were killed in clashes with the national army and the people's committees in mokha.



The official noted that the aggression mercenaries sustained considerable human and material losses in the past two days of clashes.





Eman M./Zak

Saba