آخر تحديث: الأحد، 16 - أبريل - 2017 الساعة 12:46:05م
رئيس المجلس السياسي الأعلى يهنئ الرئيس السوري بمناسبة يوم الجلاء
بعث الأخ صالح علي الصماد رئيس المجلس السياسي الأعلى برقية تهنئة إلى رئيس الجمهورية العربية السورية بشار الأسد بمناسبة احتفالات الشعب السوري الشقيق بيوم الجلاء .
بيونغ يانغ تطلق تجربة صاروخية جديدة فاشلة غداة استعراض عسكري كبير
أطلقت كوريا الشمالية اليوم الأحد تجربة صاروخية جديدة باءت بالفشل، وذلك غداة عرض عسكري هائل أعلنت خلاله استعدادها للرد بالسلاح الذري على أي هجوم نووي، في ظل تصاعد التوتر بينها وواشنطن.
مليار و657 مليون ريال إيرادات جمارك صنعاء خلال الربع الأول من العام الجاري
بلغت إيرادات جمارك رقابة محافظة صنعاء من رسوم ترسيم السيارات وفوارق ترسيم البضائع والبضائع المهربة والعوائد الأخرى خلال الربع الأول من العام الجاري مليار و657 مليون و574 ألف ريال.
الإعلام الرياضي وهاتفي والغراسي يكملون عقد ربع نهائي بطولة الشركات والمؤسسات
أكملت فرق الإعلام الرياضي المرئي وهاتفي والغراسي تيليكوم عقد الفرق المتأهلة إلى الدور ربع النهائي لبطولة كرة القدم السباعية للشركات والمؤسسات التي ينظمها الاتحاد الرياضي العام للشركات بمشاركة 21 فريقاً..
ضبط 71 متهماً في 58 جريمة قتل خلال مارس الماضي
إنقاذ 3 آلاف مهاجر قبالة السواحل الليبية
طيران العدوان السعودي يشن خمس غارات على محافظة صعدة
مسيرات حاشدة في أمريكا تطالب ترامب بالكشف عن سجله الضريبي
  Saudi Aggression War against Yemen
Saudi-paid mercenary commander killed in Mokha
[16/أبريل/2017]

TAIZ, Apr 16 (Saba) – A military official said on Sunday that Saudi-paid mercenary commander Abdul Ghafoor Al Subihi and a number of his bodyguards were killed in Mokha city of Taiz province.

The official said in a statement to Saba that Al Subihi and dozens of his bodyguards were killed in clashes with the national army and the people's committees in mokha.

The official noted that the aggression mercenaries sustained considerable human and material losses in the past two days of clashes.


Eman M./Zak
Saba
العدوان السعودي على اليمن
طيران العدوان السعودي يشن خمس غارات على محافظة صعدة
[16/أبريل/2017]
