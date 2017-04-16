ابحث عن:
آخر تحديث: الأحد، 16 - أبريل - 2017 الساعة 12:46:05م
رئيس المجلس السياسي الأعلى يهنئ الرئيس السوري بمناسبة يوم الجلاء
بعث الأخ صالح علي الصماد رئيس المجلس السياسي الأعلى برقية تهنئة إلى رئيس الجمهورية العربية السورية بشار الأسد بمناسبة احتفالات الشعب السوري الشقيق بيوم الجلاء .
بيونغ يانغ تطلق تجربة صاروخية جديدة فاشلة غداة استعراض عسكري كبير
أطلقت كوريا الشمالية اليوم الأحد تجربة صاروخية جديدة باءت بالفشل، وذلك غداة عرض عسكري هائل أعلنت خلاله استعدادها للرد بالسلاح الذري على أي هجوم نووي، في ظل تصاعد التوتر بينها وواشنطن.
مليار و657 مليون ريال إيرادات جمارك صنعاء خلال الربع الأول من العام الجاري
بلغت إيرادات جمارك رقابة محافظة صنعاء من رسوم ترسيم السيارات وفوارق ترسيم البضائع والبضائع المهربة والعوائد الأخرى خلال الربع الأول من العام الجاري مليار و657 مليون و574 ألف ريال.
الإعلام الرياضي وهاتفي والغراسي يكملون عقد ربع نهائي بطولة الشركات والمؤسسات
أكملت فرق الإعلام الرياضي المرئي وهاتفي والغراسي تيليكوم عقد الفرق المتأهلة إلى الدور ربع النهائي لبطولة كرة القدم السباعية للشركات والمؤسسات التي ينظمها الاتحاد الرياضي العام للشركات بمشاركة 21 فريقاً..
  Saudi Aggression War against Yemen
Army's rocket attacks kill Saudi soldiers
[16/أبريل/2017]
JIZAN, Apr 16 (Saba) - Tens of Saudi soldiers and Saudi-paid mercenaries were killed in rocket and artillery attacks on Saudi southern provinces, a military official said on Sunday.

The national army and popular forces fired two locally-developed Zilzal 2 ballistic rockets, salvos of Katyusha rockets and artillery shells in the attack that took place on Saturday on the Saudi military positions in al-Maosem area of Jizan province.
Dozens of the Saudi soldiers were killed or wounded, the official said.

Moreover, the national forces fired artillery shells on the Saudi soldiers' positions in al-Dhaba'a and al-Aish in Najran province and eastern of al-Shao'abah area in Asir province.

In addition, a Saudi soldier was shot dead on Saturday in al-Ma'anaq area of Jizan province.


AF/Zak
Saba
طيران العدوان السعودي يشن خمس غارات على محافظة صعدة
[16/أبريل/2017]
المجلس الأعلى لاتحاد منظمات المجتمع ينظم غدا مؤتمر صحفي حول تصعيد العدوان العسكري على ميناء الحديدة
[15/أبريل/2017]
تدشين حملة الوفاء للأسرى تحت شعار" لن ننسى أسرانا" بمحافظة تعز
[15/أبريل/2017]
مقتل وجرح عدد من الجنود السعوديين ومرتزقتهم بقصف صاروخي ومدفعي بجيزان ونجران وعسير
[15/أبريل/2017]
أبناء سحار الجنوبية بصعدة يعلنون النفير العام في مواجهة العدوان ويسيرون قافلة دعم
[15/أبريل/2017]
