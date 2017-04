Saudi aggression launches 5 air raids on Saada [16/أبريل/2017]

SAADA, Apr 16 (Saba) - The US-backed Saudi aggression launched five airstrikes on Saada province overnight, a security official said on Sunday.



Four of the airstrikes targeted Al Sabhan area in Baqem district, causing severe damage to the houses and farms of the citizens.



The other airstrike hit al-Malahidh area in al-Dhaher district, the official said.



AF/Zak



Saba