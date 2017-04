President congratulates Bashar al-Assad on Syria's Evacuation Day [16/أبريل/2017]





SANAA, Apr 16 (Saba) - President of the Supreme Political Council Saleh al-Sammad sent on Sunday a congratulation cable to President Bashar al-Assad on the occasion of the Evacuation Day.



Syria marks its independence on April 17, commemorating the evacuation of the last French soldier.

Syria proclaimed independence from France on April 17, 1946.





