JMPs calls for participating in anti-Saudi-mercenaries protest rally [16/أبريل/2017]



SANAA, Apr 16 (Saba) – The Joint Meeting Parties (JMPs) called on the people to take part in the mass rally to protest against the Saudi-paid mercenaries and hypocrites that is scheduled to be held today, Sunday afternoon, in downtown the capital Sanaa.



In a statement to Saba, the JMPs stressed on the importance of participating in the mass event to strengthen the unity of the internal front to confront the US-backed Saudi aggression.





Mona M./Zak





