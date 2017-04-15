ابحث عن:
آخر تحديث: السبت، 15 - أبريل - 2017 الساعة 07:22:34م
مجلس الدفاع الوطني الأعلى يقر جملة من الخطط والاستراتيجيات لمواجهة العدوان
أقر مجلس الدفاع الوطني الأعلى في اجتماعه اليوم برئاسة الأخ صالح الصماد رئيس المجلس السياسي الأعلى جملة من الخطط والاستراتيجيات العسكرية والسياسية والاقتصادية لمواجهة العدوان.
كوريا الشمالية: سنرد بالمثل على أي حرب نووية محتملة من أميركا
هددت كوريا الشمالية بأنها سترد بالمثل على أي حرب نووية محتملة ضدها من قبل الولايات المتحدة.
مليار و657 مليون ريال إيرادات جمارك صنعاء خلال الربع الأول من العام الجاري
بلغت إيرادات جمارك رقابة محافظة صنعاء من رسوم ترسيم السيارات وفوارق ترسيم البضائع والبضائع المهربة والعوائد الأخرى خلال الربع الأول من العام الجاري مليار و657 مليون و574 ألف ريال.
الإعلام الرياضي وهاتفي والغراسي يكملون عقد ربع نهائي بطولة الشركات والمؤسسات
أكملت فرق الإعلام الرياضي المرئي وهاتفي والغراسي تيليكوم عقد الفرق المتأهلة إلى الدور ربع النهائي لبطولة كرة القدم السباعية للشركات والمؤسسات التي ينظمها الاتحاد الرياضي العام للشركات بمشاركة 21 فريقاً..
  Saudi Aggression War against Yemen
Army hits mercenaries in Najran, Asir, Jizan
[15/أبريل/2017]

MARIB, Apr 15 (Saba) – The army and popular forces fired a Zilzal 2 Ballistic missile on gatherings of US-Saudi-paid mercenaries and killed five others in Najran, Jizan and Asir provinces, a military official told Saba on Saturday.

The missile hit the mercenaries off Al Khadhra crossing, the five other mercenaries were killed in Saudi Sulatah sits in Najran.

Moreover, the artillery forces shelled the other groups of Saudi soldiers in military sites of Bahtaita in Jizan province, killed and injured a number of the mercenaries, and hit Al Rabu'eh and Alib areas in Asir province, hitting the target directly, the official added.


AA
Saba
العدوان السعودي على اليمن
أبناء عزلة المصانع بمديرية ثلا بعمران يعلنون النفير العام في مواجهة العدوان
[15/أبريل/2017]
أبناء عزلة آل التام في عتمة بذمار يعلنون النفير العام في مواجهة العدوان
[15/أبريل/2017]
أبناء مديرية الخبت بالمحويت يسيرون قافلة دعما للجيش واللجان الشعبية
[15/أبريل/2017]
طيران العدوان السعودي يشن غارة على مديرية صرواح بمأرب
[15/أبريل/2017]
أبطال الجيش واللجان الشعبية يقتحمون تبة البلبلة شرق الطوال بجيزان  
[15/أبريل/2017]
