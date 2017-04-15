Army hits mercenaries in Najran, Asir, Jizan [15/أبريل/2017]



MARIB, Apr 15 (Saba) – The army and popular forces fired a Zilzal 2 Ballistic missile on gatherings of US-Saudi-paid mercenaries and killed five others in Najran, Jizan and Asir provinces, a military official told Saba on Saturday.



The missile hit the mercenaries off Al Khadhra crossing, the five other mercenaries were killed in Saudi Sulatah sits in Najran.



Moreover, the artillery forces shelled the other groups of Saudi soldiers in military sites of Bahtaita in Jizan province, killed and injured a number of the mercenaries, and hit Al Rabu'eh and Alib areas in Asir province, hitting the target directly, the official added.





AA

Saba