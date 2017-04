US-Saudi warplanes waged strike on Marib [15/أبريل/2017]



MARIB, Apr 15 (Saba) – The US-backed Saudi aggression fighter jets launched a raid on Serwah district of Marib province, a military official told Saba on Saturday.



The warplanes hit Al Marar area one time.



Meanwhile, the Saudi paid mercenaries waged a heavy rocket shelling on different areas in the same district, causing heavy damage to citizens' houses and farms, the official added.





