Army kills Saudi soldier, hits military groups in Jizan, Najran and Asir [15/أبريل/2017]



JIZAN, Apr 15 (Saba) – The army and popular forces killed a Saudi soldier and hit groups of Saudi aggression army in Jizan, Asir and Najran provinces, a military official told Saba on Saturday.



The Saudi soldier was killed in military site of Al Karis.



Moreover, the missile units of the national forces hit the Saudi army's groups in Saudi military sites of Sawdanah, Jalah and Al Ghawaih, killing and wounded a number of Soldiers in Jizn.



Also, the artillery of the army shelled Saudi military sites of western Al Rabu'eh Al Masail renews others in Asir, and hit other military sites of Al Ashah and Alib in Najran, hitting the targets directly, the official added.





Eman/AA



Saba