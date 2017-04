US-Saudi airstrikes hit Marib [15/أبريل/2017]

MAREB, April 15 (Saba) - The US-backed Saudi aggression warplanes waged 11 raids on Serwah district of Mareb province, a security official told Saba on Saturday.



The raids targeted several areas of a Serwah popular Souk, Al Matar, Hazm Al Rak and Al Mashagah in the district, destroying citizens' houses and farms, the official added.



Baseema/AA

Saba