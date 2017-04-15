ابحث عن:
آخر تحديث: السبت، 15 - أبريل - 2017 الساعة 05:04:28م
رئيس المجلس السياسي الأعلى يلتقي ممثلي الاتحادات والنقابات ومنظمات المجتمع المدني
التقى الاخ صالح الصماد رئيس المجلس السياسي الأعلى في القصر الجمهوري بصنعاء اليوم ممثلي الاتحادات والنقابات ومنظمات المجتمع المدني ونقابات المؤسسات الرسمية والأهلية اليمنية.
كوريا الشمالية: سنرد بالمثل على أي حرب نووية محتملة من أميركا
هددت كوريا الشمالية بأنها سترد بالمثل على أي حرب نووية محتملة ضدها من قبل الولايات المتحدة.
مليار و657 مليون ريال إيرادات جمارك صنعاء خلال الربع الأول من العام الجاري
بلغت إيرادات جمارك رقابة محافظة صنعاء من رسوم ترسيم السيارات وفوارق ترسيم البضائع والبضائع المهربة والعوائد الأخرى خلال الربع الأول من العام الجاري مليار و657 مليون و574 ألف ريال.
الإعلام الرياضي وهاتفي والغراسي يكملون عقد ربع نهائي بطولة الشركات والمؤسسات
أكملت فرق الإعلام الرياضي المرئي وهاتفي والغراسي تيليكوم عقد الفرق المتأهلة إلى الدور ربع النهائي لبطولة كرة القدم السباعية للشركات والمؤسسات التي ينظمها الاتحاد الرياضي العام للشركات بمشاركة 21 فريقاً..
  Saudi Aggression War against Yemen
Army attacks Saudi military sites in Jizan
[15/أبريل/2017]
JIZAN, April 15 (Saba) - The heroes of the army and popular committees waged an attack on a Saudi Al Balbalah hilltop military site eastern Al Tawal area of Jizan province, amilitary official told Saba on Saturday.

The military operation killing and wounded dozens of the Saudi soldiers.

Moreover, the national forces hit Saudi soldiers' groups in military sites of Al Khawjarah, Al Dawhah,
Shabakat Al Masfaqa, Jahfan and Abu Al Madha village, causing large casualties upon the enemy.

Meanwhile. The Saudi aggression warplanes waged two strikes on the Balbalah site in Jizan and another one on Al Mazraqa area of Haradha district of Hajja province, the official added.


Eman/AA
Saba
