Army attacks Saudi military sites in Jizan [15/أبريل/2017]

JIZAN, April 15 (Saba) - The heroes of the army and popular committees waged an attack on a Saudi Al Balbalah hilltop military site eastern Al Tawal area of Jizan province, amilitary official told Saba on Saturday.



The military operation killing and wounded dozens of the Saudi soldiers.



Moreover, the national forces hit Saudi soldiers' groups in military sites of Al Khawjarah, Al Dawhah,

Shabakat Al Masfaqa, Jahfan and Abu Al Madha village, causing large casualties upon the enemy.



Meanwhile. The Saudi aggression warplanes waged two strikes on the Balbalah site in Jizan and another one on Al Mazraqa area of Haradha district of Hajja province, the official added.





Eman/AA

Saba