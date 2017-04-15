|
US-Saudi aggression fighter jets continue barbaric strikes on several provinces
[15/أبريل/2017]
SANAA, April 15 (Saba) - A military official told Saba on Saturday that the US Saudi aggression warplanes continued fiancé strikes on several provinces, targeting citizens' properties.
Shabwah province, the fighter jets waged a raid on Osaylan district, launched more than 34 strikes on al-Dawd Mountain in Jizan province.
In Saada province, a child was seriously injured by a Saudi cluster bomb on their farm in Baqim district, while the warplanes launched five raids on al-Malahit area of Dhaher district.
In the capital of Sanaa, the US-Saudi warplanes waged a raid on al-Dailami airbase, moreover, the aggression air forces launched a raid on in the north of Serwah popular Souk in Marib province.
Meanwhile, a citizen was killed and five others wounded in a Saudi aggression air raid on a food tanker in Hiss district of Hodeida province.
In Taiz province, the warplanes carried out more than 30 raids on Khalid camp in Mawza'a district.
