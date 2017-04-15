ابحث عن:
آخر تحديث: السبت، 15 - أبريل - 2017 الساعة 07:22:34م
مجلس الدفاع الوطني الأعلى يقر جملة من الخطط والاستراتيجيات لمواجهة العدوان
أقر مجلس الدفاع الوطني الأعلى في اجتماعه اليوم برئاسة الأخ صالح الصماد رئيس المجلس السياسي الأعلى جملة من الخطط والاستراتيجيات العسكرية والسياسية والاقتصادية لمواجهة العدوان.
كوريا الشمالية: سنرد بالمثل على أي حرب نووية محتملة من أميركا
هددت كوريا الشمالية بأنها سترد بالمثل على أي حرب نووية محتملة ضدها من قبل الولايات المتحدة.
مليار و657 مليون ريال إيرادات جمارك صنعاء خلال الربع الأول من العام الجاري
بلغت إيرادات جمارك رقابة محافظة صنعاء من رسوم ترسيم السيارات وفوارق ترسيم البضائع والبضائع المهربة والعوائد الأخرى خلال الربع الأول من العام الجاري مليار و657 مليون و574 ألف ريال.
الإعلام الرياضي وهاتفي والغراسي يكملون عقد ربع نهائي بطولة الشركات والمؤسسات
أكملت فرق الإعلام الرياضي المرئي وهاتفي والغراسي تيليكوم عقد الفرق المتأهلة إلى الدور ربع النهائي لبطولة كرة القدم السباعية للشركات والمؤسسات التي ينظمها الاتحاد الرياضي العام للشركات بمشاركة 21 فريقاً..
إختيار الطبيبة اليمنية ذكرى النزيلي لحضور حفل نساء تحت دائرة الضوء بجنيف
قنص خمسة مرتزقة وإطلاق صاروخ زلزال 2 على تجمعات آخرين بنجران
سقوط شهداء وعشرات المصابين في تفجير استهدف حافلات غرب حلب شمال سورية
توتنهام يواصل الضغط على تشيلسي بالفوز برباعية جديدة
  Saudi Aggression War against Yemen
US-Saudi aggression fighter jets continue barbaric strikes on several provinces
[15/أبريل/2017]
SANAA, April 15 (Saba) - A military official told Saba on Saturday that the US Saudi aggression warplanes continued fiancé strikes on several provinces, targeting citizens' properties.

Shabwah province, the fighter jets waged a raid on Osaylan district, launched more than 34 strikes on al-Dawd Mountain in Jizan province.


In Saada province, a child was seriously injured by a Saudi cluster bomb on their farm in Baqim district, while the warplanes launched five raids on al-Malahit area of Dhaher district.

In the capital of Sanaa, the US-Saudi warplanes waged a raid on al-Dailami airbase, moreover, the aggression air forces launched a raid on in the north of Serwah popular Souk  in Marib province.

Meanwhile, a citizen was killed and five others wounded in a Saudi aggression air raid on a food tanker in Hiss district of Hodeida province.

In Taiz province, the warplanes carried out more than 30 raids on Khalid camp in Mawza'a district.


NN/AA
Saba
العدوان السعودي على اليمن
