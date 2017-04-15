Saudi paid mercenaries killed in Taiz [15/أبريل/2017]



TAIZ, Apr 15 (Saba) – At last of 15 Saudi-paid mercenaries were killed, including top commanders when the army and popular forces bombed a their military vehicle off Mawza'a district of Taiz province, a military official told Saba on Saturday.



The top mercenary commanders Aida Awas al-Humaidi al-Subaihi, Ahmad Muhammad Malit al-Mutafi al-Subaihi, Hassan Taleb al-Subaihi and Yousuf Qaweir, were killed in the operation, the official said.



Meanwhile, the Saudi aggression warplanes waged more than 27 strikes on Khalid camp and other areas over the past hours, the official added.





NN/AA



Saba