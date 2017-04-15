ابحث عن:
محلي
عربي ودولي
اقتصاد
رياضة
آخر تحديث: السبت، 15 - أبريل - 2017 الساعة 06:17:02م
رئيس المجلس السياسي الأعلى يلتقي ممثلي الاتحادات والنقابات ومنظمات المجتمع المدني
التقى الاخ صالح الصماد رئيس المجلس السياسي الأعلى في القصر الجمهوري بصنعاء اليوم ممثلي الاتحادات والنقابات ومنظمات المجتمع المدني ونقابات المؤسسات الرسمية والأهلية اليمنية.
كوريا الشمالية: سنرد بالمثل على أي حرب نووية محتملة من أميركا
هددت كوريا الشمالية بأنها سترد بالمثل على أي حرب نووية محتملة ضدها من قبل الولايات المتحدة.
مليار و657 مليون ريال إيرادات جمارك صنعاء خلال الربع الأول من العام الجاري
بلغت إيرادات جمارك رقابة محافظة صنعاء من رسوم ترسيم السيارات وفوارق ترسيم البضائع والبضائع المهربة والعوائد الأخرى خلال الربع الأول من العام الجاري مليار و657 مليون و574 ألف ريال.
الإعلام الرياضي وهاتفي والغراسي يكملون عقد ربع نهائي بطولة الشركات والمؤسسات
أكملت فرق الإعلام الرياضي المرئي وهاتفي والغراسي تيليكوم عقد الفرق المتأهلة إلى الدور ربع النهائي لبطولة كرة القدم السباعية للشركات والمؤسسات التي ينظمها الاتحاد الرياضي العام للشركات بمشاركة 21 فريقاً..
آخر الأخبار:
كوريا الشمالية تحدد المواقع الامريكية التي ستقصفها حال تعرضها لهجوم عسكري
مرتزقة العدوان يفشلون صفقة لتبادل الأسرى في البيضاء
أبناء عزلة المصانع بمديرية ثلا بعمران يعلنون النفير العام في مواجهة العدوان
مناقشة سير العملية التعليمية بمحافظة صنعاء
اسم المستخدم: كلمة المرور:
  Saudi Aggression War against Yemen
Saudi paid mercenaries killed in Taiz
[15/أبريل/2017]

TAIZ, Apr 15 (Saba) – At last of 15 Saudi-paid mercenaries were killed, including top commanders when the army and popular forces bombed a their military vehicle off Mawza'a district of Taiz province, a military official told Saba on Saturday.

The top mercenary commanders Aida Awas al-Humaidi al-Subaihi, Ahmad Muhammad Malit al-Mutafi al-Subaihi, Hassan Taleb al-Subaihi and Yousuf Qaweir, were killed in the operation, the official said.

Meanwhile, the Saudi aggression warplanes waged more than 27 strikes on Khalid camp and other areas over the past hours, the official added.


NN/AA

Saba
  المزيد من (Saudi Aggression War against Yemen)

العدوان السعودي على اليمن
أبناء عزلة المصانع بمديرية ثلا بعمران يعلنون النفير العام في مواجهة العدوان
[15/أبريل/2017]
أبناء عزلة آل التام في عتمة بذمار يعلنون النفير العام في مواجهة العدوان
[15/أبريل/2017]
أبناء مديرية الخبت بالمحويت يسيرون قافلة دعما للجيش واللجان الشعبية
[15/أبريل/2017]
طيران العدوان السعودي يشن غارة على مديرية صرواح بمأرب
[15/أبريل/2017]
أبطال الجيش واللجان الشعبية يقتحمون تبة البلبلة شرق الطوال بجيزان  
[15/أبريل/2017]
عن وكالة الأنباء اليمنية (سبأ) | اتفاقية استخدام الموقع | الاتصال بنا
جميع الحقوق محفوظة © 1999 - 2017، وكالة الأنباء اليمنية (سبأ)
Powered by