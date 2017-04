US-Saudi warplanes hit Marib [15/أبريل/2017]

MARIB, Apr 15 (Saba) – The US-backed Saudi aggression fighter jets waged five strikes on Serwah district of Marib province overnight, drooping flash bombs, an officials told Saba on Saturday.



The warplanes dropped four flash bombs on Al Mashgah and Al Makhdarah areas, and waged an other raid on Serwah popular Souk, the official added.



The official said the Saudi fighter jets launched 11 strikes on Serwah district over the past hours.





