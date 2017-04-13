Army kills Saudi soldier, hits military sites in Jizan, Asir [13/أبريل/2017]



JIZAN, Apr 13 (Saba) – The army and popular forces shot dead a Saudi soldier and hit military sites in Jizan and Asir provinces, a military official told Saba on Thursday.



The national forces killed soldier in Al Faradhah site and bombed a Saudi military vehicle in Al Khawjarah military site of Al Tawal area in Jizan.



The artillery of the national forces shelled groups of Saudi soldiers in military sites of Al Abadiah,Al Dawkhan, Al Moqadabah Qa'am Zabid,Al Madan, Al Sawdanah, Al Tananah, Awjabah, Al Moanaqa and Al Mahtah Al Baidha, causing large losses upon the enemy.



The missile forces hit Saudi soldiers' groups in Al Montazah, Arabah camps, Ayain Al Thawrain. AlShabakah, Al Jawazat and Al Qa'aum in Asir province, the official added.





