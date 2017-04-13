Army shells Saudi paid mercenaries in Jawf [13/أبريل/2017]

JAWF, Apr 13(Saba) – The army and popular forces fired katyusha rockets on groups of Saudi-paid mercenaries in Al Ghail district of in Jawf province, a military official told Saba on Wednesday.



The shelling hit the target directly, killing and wounding dozens of the mercenaries.



Moreover, the national forces bombed a military vehicle of the mercenaries in Halawan area in the same district.



Meanwhile, the artillery of the army and popular forces hit other groups in Al Baiadh area of Maslub district, the official added.



AMAL.B/AA

