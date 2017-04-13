ابحث عن:
آخر تحديث: الخميس، 13 - أبريل - 2017 الساعة 01:34:39م
العدوان السعودي الأمريكي يواصل استهداف الممتلكات العامة والخاصة خلال الساعات الماضية
واصل العدوان السعودي الأمريكي استهداف المواطنين و الممتلكات العامة والخاصة في عدد من محافظات الجمهورية خلال الساعات الماضية .
الاحتلال يعتقل 11 فلسطينيا و اقتحامات جماعية مكثفة للمستوطنين في الأقصى
اعتقلت قوات الاحتلال الإسرائيلي، فجر اليوم الأربعاء، 11 فلسطينيا في أنحاء متفرقة من الضفة الغربية.
تحليل عروض شراء أذون الخزانة في البنك المركزي بصنعاء
جرى اليوم في البنك المركزي اليمني بصنعاء تحليل عروض شراء أذون الخزانة التنافسية للمزاد رقم ( 992 ) بقيمة 54 ملياراً و259 مليوناً و 660 ألف ريال للآجال الثلاثة (91، 182، 364) يوماً.
الوحدة يكتسح أهلي الحديدة في بطولة كأس الوحدة
اكتسح فريق وحدة صنعاء شباك ضيفه أهلي الحديدة بـ 11 هدف مقابل أربعة في اللقاء الذي جمعهما اليوم ضمن إفتتاح الجولة الثالثة من منافسات المجموعة الثانية لبطولة كأس الوحدة اليمنية لكرة القدم.
قوات الجيش واللجان الشعبية تحقق انتصارات في الجبهات خلال الساعات الماضية
مصرع وجرح عدد من مرتزقة العدوان وتدمير آلياتهم في تعز
استهداف تجمعات ومواقع الجيش السعودي ومرتزقته في نجران وجيزان وعسير
وزير الأشغال يوجه بالصيانة الطارئة لطريق ذمار الحسينية الاستراتيجي
  Saudi Aggression War against Yemen
Army shells Saudi paid mercenaries in Jawf
[13/أبريل/2017]
JAWF, Apr 13(Saba) – The army and popular forces fired katyusha rockets on groups of Saudi-paid mercenaries in Al Ghail district of in Jawf province, a military official told Saba on Wednesday.

The shelling hit the target directly, killing and wounding dozens of the mercenaries.

Moreover, the national forces bombed a military vehicle of the mercenaries in Halawan area in the same district.

Meanwhile, the artillery of the army and popular forces hit other groups in Al Baiadh area of Maslub district, the official added.

AMAL.B/AA
Saba
