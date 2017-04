Top commander of Saddens military battalion, UAE soldiers killed in Mokha [13/أبريل/2017]

TAIZ, Apr 13 (Saba) – The army official said on Thursday that a top Sudanese military commander and United Arab Emirates soldiers were killed when the army and popular forces fired a ballistic missile on the Saudi-paid mercenaries in east of Mokha district of Taiz province.





Amal B./AA

Saba