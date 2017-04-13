ابحث عن:
آخر تحديث: الخميس، 13 - أبريل - 2017 الساعة 01:34:39م
العدوان السعودي الأمريكي يواصل استهداف الممتلكات العامة والخاصة خلال الساعات الماضية
واصل العدوان السعودي الأمريكي استهداف المواطنين و الممتلكات العامة والخاصة في عدد من محافظات الجمهورية خلال الساعات الماضية .
الاحتلال يعتقل 11 فلسطينيا و اقتحامات جماعية مكثفة للمستوطنين في الأقصى
اعتقلت قوات الاحتلال الإسرائيلي، فجر اليوم الأربعاء، 11 فلسطينيا في أنحاء متفرقة من الضفة الغربية.
تحليل عروض شراء أذون الخزانة في البنك المركزي بصنعاء
جرى اليوم في البنك المركزي اليمني بصنعاء تحليل عروض شراء أذون الخزانة التنافسية للمزاد رقم ( 992 ) بقيمة 54 ملياراً و259 مليوناً و 660 ألف ريال للآجال الثلاثة (91، 182، 364) يوماً.
الوحدة يكتسح أهلي الحديدة في بطولة كأس الوحدة
اكتسح فريق وحدة صنعاء شباك ضيفه أهلي الحديدة بـ 11 هدف مقابل أربعة في اللقاء الذي جمعهما اليوم ضمن إفتتاح الجولة الثالثة من منافسات المجموعة الثانية لبطولة كأس الوحدة اليمنية لكرة القدم.
آخر الأخبار:
قوات الجيش واللجان الشعبية تحقق انتصارات في الجبهات خلال الساعات الماضية
مصرع وجرح عدد من مرتزقة العدوان وتدمير آلياتهم في تعز
استهداف تجمعات ومواقع الجيش السعودي ومرتزقته في نجران وجيزان وعسير
وزير الأشغال يوجه بالصيانة الطارئة لطريق ذمار الحسينية الاستراتيجي
  Saudi Aggression War against Yemen
Criminal court sentences al-Jubaihi to death
[13/أبريل/2017]

SANAA, Apr 13 (Saba) – The criminal court in the capital Sanaa sentenced on Wednesday Yahya Abdull Raqeeb Ahmed al-Jubaihi to death on charges of spying for Saudi Arabia.

Al-Jubaihi, 61, was also convicted of providing Saudi diplomats in Sanaa with reports that posed harm to Yemen's army, political position and economy in return for 4,500 Saudi Riyal from Riyadh since 2010.

The court referred the documents and reports convicting al-Jubaihi to the Yemeni National Security Agency.


AA/Zak
Saba
