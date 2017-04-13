Criminal court sentences al-Jubaihi to death [13/أبريل/2017]



SANAA, Apr 13 (Saba) – The criminal court in the capital Sanaa sentenced on Wednesday Yahya Abdull Raqeeb Ahmed al-Jubaihi to death on charges of spying for Saudi Arabia.



Al-Jubaihi, 61, was also convicted of providing Saudi diplomats in Sanaa with reports that posed harm to Yemen's army, political position and economy in return for 4,500 Saudi Riyal from Riyadh since 2010.



The court referred the documents and reports convicting al-Jubaihi to the Yemeni National Security Agency.





AA/Zak

Saba