ابحث عن:
محلي
عربي ودولي
اقتصاد
رياضة
آخر تحديث: الخميس، 13 - أبريل - 2017 الساعة 01:34:39م
العدوان السعودي الأمريكي يواصل استهداف الممتلكات العامة والخاصة خلال الساعات الماضية
واصل العدوان السعودي الأمريكي استهداف المواطنين و الممتلكات العامة والخاصة في عدد من محافظات الجمهورية خلال الساعات الماضية .
الاحتلال يعتقل 11 فلسطينيا و اقتحامات جماعية مكثفة للمستوطنين في الأقصى
اعتقلت قوات الاحتلال الإسرائيلي، فجر اليوم الأربعاء، 11 فلسطينيا في أنحاء متفرقة من الضفة الغربية.
تحليل عروض شراء أذون الخزانة في البنك المركزي بصنعاء
جرى اليوم في البنك المركزي اليمني بصنعاء تحليل عروض شراء أذون الخزانة التنافسية للمزاد رقم ( 992 ) بقيمة 54 ملياراً و259 مليوناً و 660 ألف ريال للآجال الثلاثة (91، 182، 364) يوماً.
الوحدة يكتسح أهلي الحديدة في بطولة كأس الوحدة
اكتسح فريق وحدة صنعاء شباك ضيفه أهلي الحديدة بـ 11 هدف مقابل أربعة في اللقاء الذي جمعهما اليوم ضمن إفتتاح الجولة الثالثة من منافسات المجموعة الثانية لبطولة كأس الوحدة اليمنية لكرة القدم.
آخر الأخبار:
قوات الجيش واللجان الشعبية تحقق انتصارات في الجبهات خلال الساعات الماضية
مصرع وجرح عدد من مرتزقة العدوان وتدمير آلياتهم في تعز
استهداف تجمعات ومواقع الجيش السعودي ومرتزقته في نجران وجيزان وعسير
وزير الأشغال يوجه بالصيانة الطارئة لطريق ذمار الحسينية الاستراتيجي
اسم المستخدم: كلمة المرور:
  International
WFP launches new food assistance operations in Yemen to feed millions at risk of famine
[13/أبريل/2017]


SANAA, Apr 13 (Saba) - UN World Food Programme (WFP) Representative and Country Director in Yemen, Stephen Anderson, announced expanding food assistances provided by the program to face the worsening humanitarian and food crisis in Yemen, in a press statement obtained by Saba.

He said the Programme is to provide emergency food operations to up to 9 million Yemeni people who urgently need food aid in one of the world worst hunger crises, where 2.2 million children are suffering from the worst malnutrition.

Anderson said that the humanitarian and food situation in Yemen is closing to collapse in the light of lack of food assistances to citizens, especially in the most affected provinces that face food insecurity and suffer from the risk of falling into starvation.


AA/Zak

Saba
  المزيد من (International)

العدوان السعودي على اليمن
العدوان السعودي الأمريكي يواصل استهداف الممتلكات العامة والخاصة خلال الساعات الماضية
[13/أبريل/2017]
قصف صاروخي ومدفعي يستهدف مواقع مرتزقة العدوان بالغيل والمصلوب بالجوف
[12/أبريل/2017]
تدمير مدرعة وقنص جندي ودك عدد من مواقع العدو السعودي بجيزان وعسير
[12/أبريل/2017]
مقتل قائد كتيبة عسكرية سودانية وإماراتيين في ضربة البالستي قاهر شرق المخا
[12/أبريل/2017]
الحكم بإعدام الجبيحي بتهمة التخابر ومراسلة العدوان
[12/أبريل/2017]
عن وكالة الأنباء اليمنية (سبأ) | اتفاقية استخدام الموقع | الاتصال بنا
جميع الحقوق محفوظة © 1999 - 2017، وكالة الأنباء اليمنية (سبأ)
Powered by