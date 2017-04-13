WFP launches new food assistance operations in Yemen to feed millions at risk of famine [13/أبريل/2017]





SANAA, Apr 13 (Saba) - UN World Food Programme (WFP) Representative and Country Director in Yemen, Stephen Anderson, announced expanding food assistances provided by the program to face the worsening humanitarian and food crisis in Yemen, in a press statement obtained by Saba.



He said the Programme is to provide emergency food operations to up to 9 million Yemeni people who urgently need food aid in one of the world worst hunger crises, where 2.2 million children are suffering from the worst malnutrition.



Anderson said that the humanitarian and food situation in Yemen is closing to collapse in the light of lack of food assistances to citizens, especially in the most affected provinces that face food insecurity and suffer from the risk of falling into starvation.





AA/Zak



Saba