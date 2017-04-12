ابحث عن:
محلي
عربي ودولي
اقتصاد
رياضة
آخر تحديث: الأربعاء، 12 - أبريل - 2017 الساعة 07:23:13م
رئيس الوزراء يؤكد أهمية النهوض بالمقومات الوطنية لتحقيق الأمن الغذائي
ناقش رئيس الوزراء الدكتور عبدالعزيز صالح بن حبتور، اليوم مع وزير الزراعة والري الدكتور غازي علي أحمد، ونائب وزير التخطيط والتعاون الدولي الدكتور مطهر العباسي، قضايا الأمن الغذائي والتحديات القائمة في ظل مؤشرات الوضع الراهن.
الاحتلال يعتقل 11 فلسطينيا و اقتحامات جماعية مكثفة للمستوطنين في الأقصى
اعتقلت قوات الاحتلال الإسرائيلي، فجر اليوم الأربعاء، 11 فلسطينيا في أنحاء متفرقة من الضفة الغربية.
القطاع السمكي يتكبد خسائر بأكثر من ثلاثة مليارات دولار جراء العدوان
عقدت وزارة الثروة السمكية والهيئة العامة للمصايد السمكية في البحر الأحمر اليوم مؤتمر صحفي حول ما تعرض له القطاع السمكي من أضرار وخسائر جراء العدوان السعودي الأمريكي الغاشم.
الوحدة يكتسح أهلي الحديدة في بطولة كأس الوحدة
اكتسح فريق وحدة صنعاء شباك ضيفه أهلي الحديدة بـ 11 هدف مقابل أربعة في اللقاء الذي جمعهما اليوم ضمن إفتتاح الجولة الثالثة من منافسات المجموعة الثانية لبطولة كأس الوحدة اليمنية لكرة القدم.
آخر الأخبار:
وزارة الدفاع العراقية تعلن مقتل 20 من عناصر داعش في الموصل
نجاة رئيس المحكمة الجزائية المتخصصة من محاولة إغتيال
إجتماع بصنعاء يناقش آلية التنسيق بين وزارة الداخلية وأمانة العاصمة
روس كوسموس تخطط لزيادة عدد الأقمار الصناعية الروسية في المدار
اسم المستخدم: كلمة المرور:
  Local
PM discusses with ministers promoting national capacities to achieve food security
[12/أبريل/2017]

SANA'A, April 12 (Saba) - Prime Minister Dr. Abdul Aziz bin Habtoor discussed on Wednesday with Minister of Agriculture and Irrigation Dr. Ghazi Ali Ahmed, and Deputy Minister of Planning and International Cooperation Dr. Mutahar al-Abbasi the issues of food security, and challenges in the light of the current status indicators.

The meeting reviewed the main determinants of the national strategy for food security approved in 2010 and the mechanism of activating it for its importance to reach food security by enhancing the available national components to achieve its purposes in the agricultural, animal, fish and industrial fields.

They also reviewed the objectives of the strategic investment program in the light of the study food security indicators in Yemen that conducted in coordination with the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), and projects to support the sectors that would achieve food security for the Yemeni people.

HA

ٍSaba
  المزيد من (Local)

العدوان السعودي على اليمن
طيران العدوان يشن ثلاث غارات على العاصمة صنعاء
[12/أبريل/2017]
العدوان السعودي ومرتزقته يواصلون استهداف ممتلكات المواطنين خلال الساعات الماضية
[12/أبريل/2017]
اختتام فعاليات المعرض الفني "عامين من الصمود" بكلية التربية بجامعة ذمار
[11/أبريل/2017]
تحالف العدوان يواصل قصفه الجوي والصاروخي على محافظة صعدة
[11/أبريل/2017]
قنص جنديين سعوديين ودك عدد من مواقع العدو السعودي بعسير ونجران وجيزان
[11/أبريل/2017]
عن وكالة الأنباء اليمنية (سبأ) | اتفاقية استخدام الموقع | الاتصال بنا
جميع الحقوق محفوظة © 1999 - 2017، وكالة الأنباء اليمنية (سبأ)
Powered by