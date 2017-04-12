PM discusses with ministers promoting national capacities to achieve food security [12/أبريل/2017]



SANA'A, April 12 (Saba) - Prime Minister Dr. Abdul Aziz bin Habtoor discussed on Wednesday with Minister of Agriculture and Irrigation Dr. Ghazi Ali Ahmed, and Deputy Minister of Planning and International Cooperation Dr. Mutahar al-Abbasi the issues of food security, and challenges in the light of the current status indicators.



The meeting reviewed the main determinants of the national strategy for food security approved in 2010 and the mechanism of activating it for its importance to reach food security by enhancing the available national components to achieve its purposes in the agricultural, animal, fish and industrial fields.



They also reviewed the objectives of the strategic investment program in the light of the study food security indicators in Yemen that conducted in coordination with the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), and projects to support the sectors that would achieve food security for the Yemeni people.



