US-Saudi aggression launches raids on Capital [12/أبريل/2017]



SANA'A, April 12 (Saba) - The US-Saudi aggression coalition warplanes launched on Wednesday three raids on the capital Sana'a.



A local official told Saba that the aggression coalition targeted Sana'a International airport and al-Dailami air base in Beni Al-Harith with two raids.



The official added that the aggression also launched an air raid on Attan area in Assbeen district in the Capital Sana'a.



The raids caused damage to the homes of citizens and public and private properties.



HA

Saba