Army purges sites in Maafer [12/أبريل/2017]

TAIZ, April 12 (Saba) - The army and the popular forces on Wednesday purged a number of sites of Saudi-paid mercenaries Maafer area in Taiz province.



A military official told Saba that the army and the popular forces repulsed an attempt of the Saudi- paid mercenaries to move towards al-kadaha zone in al-Maafer, and launched an attack on their positions.



A number of Saudi-paid mercenaries were killed or injured.



HA

ٍSaba