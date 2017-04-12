Saudi Aggression War against Yemen اسم المرسل : بريد المرسل : اسم المستقبل : بريد المستقبل Army storms al-Alam site in Serwah



MAREB, April 12 (saba) - Units of the army and the popular forces stormed on Wednesday al-Alam strategic site in Serwah in Mareb province.





A military official told Saba that tens of Saudi-paid mercenaries were killed and others were injured during the storming of the site, indicating that the rest of the mercenaries fled the scene.





The official added that the army and popular forces seized weapons and quantities of ammunition at the site.



He pointing out that the missile unit targeted a military vehicle of the mercenaries with a missile guided, which led to the destruction of it , and death and injury of soldiers on board.



HA

ٍSaba [12/أبريل/2017]ٍSaba المزيد من (Saudi Aggression War against Yemen)