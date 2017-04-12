ابحث عن:
محلي
عربي ودولي
اقتصاد
رياضة
آخر تحديث: الأربعاء، 12 - أبريل - 2017 الساعة 05:45:15م
قوات الجيش واللجان الشعبية تواصل قصف مواقع الجيش السعودي ومرتزقته
واصلت قوات الجيش واللجان الشعبية قصف مواقع وتجمعات الجيش السعودي ومرتزقته في الجبهات الداخلية والحدود خلال الساعات الماضية ردا على استمرار جرائم العدوان ودفاعاً عن الوطن واستقلاله.
الاحتلال يعتقل 11 فلسطينيا و اقتحامات جماعية مكثفة للمستوطنين في الأقصى
اعتقلت قوات الاحتلال الإسرائيلي، فجر اليوم الأربعاء، 11 فلسطينيا في أنحاء متفرقة من الضفة الغربية.
القطاع السمكي يتكبد خسائر بأكثر من ثلاثة مليارات دولار جراء العدوان
عقدت وزارة الثروة السمكية والهيئة العامة للمصايد السمكية في البحر الأحمر اليوم مؤتمر صحفي حول ما تعرض له القطاع السمكي من أضرار وخسائر جراء العدوان السعودي الأمريكي الغاشم.
نتائج الجولة السادسة لبطولة الشركات والمؤسسات تشعل المنافسة على التأهل للدور الثاني
أشعلت نتائج مباريات الجولة السادسة قبل الأخيرة من بطولة كرة القدم السباعية للشركات والمؤسسات التي جرت اليوم الثلاثاء بالإضافة إلى قرارات اللجنة المنظمة للبطولة المنافسة على التأهل للدور الثاني.
آخر الأخبار:
توزيع 500 حقيبة كرامة على نازحي المخا والوازعية بمديرية الحالي
قبائل مديريتي السلفية وبلاد الطعام بريمة تعلن النفير العام في مواجهة العدوان
380ر1 مليار دولار قيمة المبادلات التجارية بين تونس وإسبانيا
أمين عام محلي إب يلتقي مديرة برنامج الغذاء العالمي لمكتب إب وتعز
اسم المستخدم: كلمة المرور:
  Saudi Aggression War against Yemen
Army storms al-Alam site in Serwah
[12/أبريل/2017]

MAREB, April 12 (saba) - Units of the army and the popular forces stormed on Wednesday al-Alam strategic site in Serwah in Mareb province.


A military official told Saba that tens of Saudi-paid mercenaries were killed and others were injured during the storming of the site, indicating that the rest of the mercenaries fled the scene.


The official added that the army and popular forces seized weapons and quantities of ammunition at the site.

He pointing out that the missile unit targeted a military vehicle of the mercenaries with a missile guided, which led to the destruction of it , and death and injury of soldiers on board.

HA

ٍSaba
  المزيد من (Saudi Aggression War against Yemen)

العدوان السعودي على اليمن
طيران العدوان يشن ثلاث غارات على العاصمة صنعاء
[12/أبريل/2017]
العدوان السعودي ومرتزقته يواصلون استهداف ممتلكات المواطنين خلال الساعات الماضية
[12/أبريل/2017]
اختتام فعاليات المعرض الفني "عامين من الصمود" بكلية التربية بجامعة ذمار
[11/أبريل/2017]
تحالف العدوان يواصل قصفه الجوي والصاروخي على محافظة صعدة
[11/أبريل/2017]
قنص جنديين سعوديين ودك عدد من مواقع العدو السعودي بعسير ونجران وجيزان
[11/أبريل/2017]
عن وكالة الأنباء اليمنية (سبأ) | اتفاقية استخدام الموقع | الاتصال بنا
جميع الحقوق محفوظة © 1999 - 2017، وكالة الأنباء اليمنية (سبأ)
Powered by