Zilzal-1 hits mercenaries' reinforcements in Jawf [12/أبريل/2017]

JAWF, April 12 (Saba) - The missile force of the army and popular forces launched on Wednesday a Zilzal 1-type missile against military reinforcements of Saudi-paid mercenaries Jawf province.



A military official told Saba that the missile targeted reinforcements nearby the government complex in the eastern suburbs of the district..



The official also indicated that this targeting had come after monitoring the site by the surveillance unit, noting that the missile reached its target, causing deaths and injuries at mercenaries' ranks.



HA

ٍSaba