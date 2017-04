Army kills mercenary leader Mocha [12/أبريل/2017]



TAIZ, April 12 (Saba) - A military official on Tuesday confirmed the death of a mercenary leader Rayed Yafie along with a number of his companions in the military clashes in Jabal al-Nar area in Mocha district in Taiz province



The official said in a statement to Saba that the mercenary leader Raed Yafie "Abu Harun" was killed as well as 18 elements of his companions in clashes with the heroes of the army and the popular forces in Mocha.



