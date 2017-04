US-Saudi aggression coalition continues airstrikes, missile attacks on Saada [12/أبريل/2017]





SAADA, Apr 12 (Saba) - The US-Saudi aggression coalition continued airstrikes and missile attacks on different directorates in Saada on Wednesday, a military official told Saba.



The coalition warplanes carried out three airstrikes on border Aldhahir directorate, destroying properties and farms of the residents.



The Saudi aggression also waged an air raid on Mandabah area in Bakim directorate and continued intensive flying on the directorate and nearby regions.



Meanwhile, the enemy Saudi forces continued missile attacks on border areas, including Al Shaikh area in Monbih directorate, targeting the citizens' farms and properties.





